Parliament deputies visit Atambayev in pretrial detention center

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asel Koduranova, Irina Karamushkina and Alfiya Samigullina met with the former president Almazbek Atambayev in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Irina Karamushkina posted on Facebook.

The deputy noted that her male colleagues were afraid to visit Almazbek Atambayev, therefore there were only women.

According to Irina Karamushkina, the former president reads a lot, especially the classic literature.

«He goes to a gym, finally began to think that a 63 years old man should be in good shape,» said Irina Karamushkina.

According to her, Almazbek Atambayev is ready to serve prison terms for all the detainees.

«He agrees to serve if they prove his guilt, but all the guys should be released. In the end, he said that he was ready to forgive the Jeenbekovs,» said Irina Karamushkina.