14:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 9.13 million for month

As a result of October, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves grew by $ 9.13 million. The National Bank of the country presented such data.

Following the results of 10 months of 2019, the reserves amounted to $ 2,294.86 billion. This is one of the highest rates in recent years. The level of the reserves was higher only in August 2019 — $ 2.3 billion. This is partly due to the fact that the National Bank did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in October.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of reserves has grown by $ 139.4 million, and compared with October 2018 — by $ 186.11 million.

The National Bank uses reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted 11 interventions, having purchased $ 20,550 million and sold $ 154,550 million. Net sale of dollars in 2018 amounted to $ 134 million. Since the beginning of 2019, the National Bank has carried out only four interventions, having sold $ 86,950 million.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decline by $ 50 million
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 64 million
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach 10-year high
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves hit five-year high
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves declining for the 2nd month in a row
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 17.06 million for month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 16.6 million in March
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves increase by $ 10 million in February
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow by almost $ 15 million in January
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce in 2018
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
13:57
Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested
13:46
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 9.13 million for month
13:31
Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured
12:19
Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service dies
12:04
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way