Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured

An ambulance crashed into a Suzuki minivan in Bishkek. The traffic accident occurred the day before at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Turusbekov Streets.

The Main Traffic Safety Department told 24.kg news agency that two people, including a child, were injured in the collision. Both were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The cars were placed on an impoundment lot. Necessary expertise was commissioned. According to a preliminary version, the ambulance drove into the oncoming lane.