14:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured

An ambulance crashed into a Suzuki minivan in Bishkek. The traffic accident occurred the day before at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Turusbekov Streets.

The Main Traffic Safety Department told 24.kg news agency that two people, including a child, were injured in the collision. Both were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The cars were placed on an impoundment lot. Necessary expertise was commissioned. According to a preliminary version, the ambulance drove into the oncoming lane.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Soldier dies in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Minibus crashes into Kamaz with soldiers in Boom gorge, injured reported
Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident
Passenger minibus collides with truck, overturns near Bishkek
Driver knocks down and kills pedestrian in Bishkek
Driver hits schoolgirl right on zebra crossing in Bishkek
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Car falls into river in Mailuu-Suu, all people die
Drunk Lexus driver crashes into concrete fence in Bishkek
Driver of bus, under wheels of which schoolboy died, detained
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
13:57
Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested Mercenary terrorist from Kyrgyzstan arrested
13:46
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 9.13 million for month
13:31
Ambulance crashes into minivan, child injured
12:19
Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service dies
12:04
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way