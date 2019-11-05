CMIF to pay for dental services in new way

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan introduces a new format for reception of patients at dental clinics in Osh city. Press service of the fund reported.

The new system will allow targeted access to free dental services for welfare beneficiaries (children under 10 years old, pregnant women who are registered, pensioners at the age of 70 and older) with tooth decay and pulpitis.

«The information system «Dentistry» will optimize the financing mechanism for the provided dental services. It is already being introduced in Bishkek. Its main advantage is that the fund will pay for targeted treatment of patients,» the CMIF noted.

The organization recalled that a working group was created in 2018 from representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the CMIF, heads of dental organizations to optimize and improve the payment mechanism in pilot healthcare organizations specializing in dentistry in Bishkek. Its members developed and approved a provisional regulation on the procedure for payment for services rendered on an outpatient basis in the Single Payer system in the capital.