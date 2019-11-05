Power engineers of Kyrgyzstan promise no blackouts in winter

There will be no restrictions on electricity consumption in the autumn-winter period in Kyrgyzstan. The National Energy Holding reported.

According to it, a government decree indicates the limits taking into account the consumption of the previous year upward. This information for the most part applies to organizations that have already submitted their applications for electricity consumption for this period.

Recall, one of the clauses of the government’s decree on preparation for the autumn-winter season is setting of limits on electricity consumption. At the same time, distribution companies and local authorities should bear personal responsibility for compliance with them.