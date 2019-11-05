Sadyr Japarov’s release. Supporters continue collection of signatures

Supporters of ex-MP of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov continue to collect signatures for his release. According to a civic activist Melis Aspekov, 300,000 signatures have already been collected.

According to him, the collection continues throughout the country, headquarters were opened in the regions. The signatures will be handed over to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Supporters of Japarov expect at least a million people to support the former deputy.

Lawyers of the ex-deputy are simultaneously preparing documents for review of the criminal case due to newly discovered circumstances and are ready to prove that there was no crime in the actions of their client. In addition, they intend to demand a change in the preventive measure to Sadyr Japarov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a colony with reinforced regime for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under the Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.