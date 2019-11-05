12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov’s release. Supporters continue collection of signatures

Supporters of ex-MP of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov continue to collect signatures for his release. According to a civic activist Melis Aspekov, 300,000 signatures have already been collected.

Related news
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov collect signatures for his release
According to him, the collection continues throughout the country, headquarters were opened in the regions. The signatures will be handed over to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Supporters of Japarov expect at least a million people to support the former deputy.

Lawyers of the ex-deputy are simultaneously preparing documents for review of the criminal case due to newly discovered circumstances and are ready to prove that there was no crime in the actions of their client. In addition, they intend to demand a change in the preventive measure to Sadyr Japarov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a colony with reinforced regime for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under the Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov collect signatures for his release
Sadyr Japarov not to write claim on traffic accident in which his son was killed
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov allowed to attend funeral of his son
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
Sadyr Japarov denied amnesty
Court to review criminal case against Sadyr Japarov
Convicted ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was denied retrial
Criminal case against Sadyr Japarov to be reviewed
Protesters demand to release Sadyr Zhaparov at Supreme Court building
Protesters demand freedom for Sadyr Zhaparov at Supreme Court building
Popular
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
12:19
Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service dies Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service d...
12:04
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way
11:49
Power engineers of Kyrgyzstan promise no blackouts in winter
11:42
Heating season to begin in Osh city on November 5
11:35
Sadyr Japarov’s release. Supporters continue collection of signatures