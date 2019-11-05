Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EAEU

Bishkek has the lowest prices for wheat flour, butter and mutton among the capitals of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Such data are provided by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan according to the results of September 2019.

The maximum average prices for essential goods in September 2019 compared with other capitals of the EAEU countries were recorded in Moscow city. At the same time, the maximum average retail price for potatoes ($ 0.38) was registered in Moscow, and the minimum retail price ($ 0.27) — in Nur-Sultan.

Minsk had the lowest prices for beef ($ 4.11), and Bishkek — for the first grade flour ($ 0.42) and mutton ($ 4.29).

The lowest price for pasteurized milk ($ 0.67) was in the capital of Kazakhstan. Moreover, level of prices in Bishkek was higher than the prices observed in Nur-Sultan city by 9.5 percent and in Minsk — by 5.4 percent. The cost of beef in the capital of Kyrgyzstan was 2.4 percent higher than in the capital of Kazakhstan, and 16.6 percent higher than in the capital of Belarus.

However, in September 2019, the average prices for bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded their level in Nur-Sultan by 38.3 percent, eggs — by 12.5 percent and potatoes — by 12.9 percent.

In September 2019, least of all food products among EAEU capitals could be bought in Bishkek. For example, almost 3 times less products can be purchased for an average salary in the capital of Kyrgyzstan than in Moscow. The biggest gap is in possibility to purchase eggs — 3.88 times, and the smallest — in purchase of butter (1.58 times.)