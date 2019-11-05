11:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Autotest Championship

Team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Taipei International Gymkhana Prix 2019 International Championship in Taiwan, which will be held from November 6 to November 9. This is the first large-scale competition for the Kyrgyz auto sportsmen.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent an invitation to Kyrgyz drivers to take part in the championship with participation of 11 teams from around the world. Kyrgyzstan is the only participant from the CIS countries.

Ekaterina Kozeletskaya, Mikhail Pavlov and Alexey Vedenev will represent the republic at the international competition.
link:
views: 85
Print
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
10:54
1,078 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed in October 1,078 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed in...
10:15
Flash mob against theft from donation boxes announced in Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Autotest Championship
09:36
President urges Kyrgyzstanis to trust patrol police
4 November, Monday
17:49
Kyrgyzstan included in the top 5 countries most indebted to China
17:18
Ex-head of SRS department Nasirbek Almamatov put on wanted list
17:02
Kyrgyzstani Nurbek Kozhobekov - five-time World Belt Wrestling Champion
16:52
Monument to Turdakun Usubaliev opened in Naryn
15:39
Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody until January