Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Autotest Championship

Team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Taipei International Gymkhana Prix 2019 International Championship in Taiwan, which will be held from November 6 to November 9. This is the first large-scale competition for the Kyrgyz auto sportsmen.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent an invitation to Kyrgyz drivers to take part in the championship with participation of 11 teams from around the world. Kyrgyzstan is the only participant from the CIS countries.

Ekaterina Kozeletskaya, Mikhail Pavlov and Alexey Vedenev will represent the republic at the international competition.