Ex-head of SRS department Nasirbek Almamatov put on wanted list

Former head of the City Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers at the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Nasirbek Almamatov was put on the wanted list. The information was confirmed by the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs.

According to the police, investigators establish his whereabouts. In March 2019, the district court sentenced Nasirbek Almamatov to 12.5 years in prison. Lawyers appealed the decision. The second instance court commuted the sentence: the prison term was replaced with a fine of 3.3 million soms. The convict was released from custody in the courtroom.

But the sentence of the Bishkek City Court against Nasirbek Almamatov was canceled by the decision of the judicial board for criminal cases and administrative offenses of the Supreme Court dated October 30 and the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court was upheld. The ex-official cannot currently be found to enforce the sentence.

Nasirbek Almamatov was detained on November 2, 2018. According to investigators, he created a stable corruption scheme for receiving illegal money from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic during registration and re-registration of vehicles, as well as from students of driving schools when passing exams for obtaining driver’s licenses. Almamatov himself rejected all charges.

He is also the main witness in the case on murder of Kamila Duishebaeva. Nasirbek Almamatov, as stated by lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekova, belied a relative of the ex-prosecutor general Aida Salyanova, Kalykbek Eltuibasov, but was not held accountable. The lawyer filed a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, but it was denied.