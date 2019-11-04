Electricity consumption limits set for all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Electricity consumption limits were set for the autumn-winter period for all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Government decree signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev says.

One of the points prescribes to assign personal responsibility for meeting the set limits for consumption of electric energy and power to authorized representatives of the Government in the regions, heads of local state administrations, heads of rural administrations. In addition, heads of of the National Energy Holding Company, Severelectro, Oshelectro, Vostokelectro, Jalalabatelectro and the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan bear responsibility for it.

Severelectro, Vostokelectro, Oshelectro and Jalalabatelectro OJSCs were recommended jointly with local state administrations to develop schedules for unloading electric networks in cases of exceeding the limits of electricity consumption and capacity, overloading of the main equipment, energy shortage.

The plan of measures provided for execution of the Cabinet’s resolution stipulates that distribution companies must disconnect power lines where excess electricity and power consumption are allowed from substations. This should be done to prevent an emergency situation in the power system or to unload overloaded lines and transformers.