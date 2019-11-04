16:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electricity consumption limits set for all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Electricity consumption limits were set for the autumn-winter period for all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Government decree signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev says.

Related news
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018
One of the points prescribes to assign personal responsibility for meeting the set limits for consumption of electric energy and power to authorized representatives of the Government in the regions, heads of local state administrations, heads of rural administrations. In addition, heads of of the National Energy Holding Company, Severelectro, Oshelectro, Vostokelectro, Jalalabatelectro and the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan bear responsibility for it.

Severelectro, Vostokelectro, Oshelectro and Jalalabatelectro OJSCs were recommended jointly with local state administrations to develop schedules for unloading electric networks in cases of exceeding the limits of electricity consumption and capacity, overloading of the main equipment, energy shortage.

The plan of measures provided for execution of the Cabinet’s resolution stipulates that distribution companies must disconnect power lines where excess electricity and power consumption are allowed from substations. This should be done to prevent an emergency situation in the power system or to unload overloaded lines and transformers.
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Severelectro consumers owe 376.5 million soms for electricity
Electricity consumption grows by 10-15 percent annually in Kyrgyzstan
Electric Stations Company asks Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity
Electricity consumption increases in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity consumption increases in July in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan consumes more electricity than Russia and Kazakhstan
Bishkek residents start saving electricity
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
4 November, Monday
15:39
Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody until January Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody until January
15:23
Electricity consumption limits set for all regions of Kyrgyzstan
15:06
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
14:52
Work on modernization of Torugart customs checkpoint completed
14:37
Fuel smuggling. Illegal sale points detected in Panfilov district