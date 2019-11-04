15:13
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow

Supply of drinking water will be temporarily suspended in some areas of Bishkek tomorrow, on November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The shutdown is connected with repair and maintenance work at Kalys-Ordo and Muras-Ordo water intakes.

The following districts will have no water:

  • Microdistricts Ala-Too 1 and Ala-Too 2;
  • Area limited by Ara-Kol, Zapadnaya, Uluk-Too, Dmitrova, Kyzyl-Too Streets.

School No. 86 and the private kindergarten Baktyluu Balalyk will not work on this day. Family doctors of Kalys-Ordo and Muras-Ordo microdistricts will receive citizens in a regular mode, water supplies have been prepared for emergency cases.
