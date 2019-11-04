15:13
Work on modernization of Torugart customs checkpoint completed

As of today, modernization of checkpoints has been completed and the new equipment is ready for operation. The Chairman of the State Customs Service Altynbek Torutaev told the Prime Minister today.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev visited Torugart checkpoint. He checked work of the stationary inspection complex. Russia allocated $ 120 million for material and technical equipment of checkpoints as a part of the implementation of the Roadmap for Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Up to date, 12 out of 14 existing checkpoints have been modernized. Six of them are equipped with a stationary inspection complex.

 «The installed stationary inspection complex for cargo inspection will allow efficient and transparent work of the customs service. The launch of the system is planned by the end of November. Currently, every country is fighting for a place in the market. This is a normal occurrence. Improvement of the control system of goods transported by freight forwarders is one of the important tasks. Switch of our republic to a modern inspection system that complies with the EAEU standards suggests that we are creating the necessary conditions for business,» the head of the Government stressed.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev got acquainted with the work of the customs and border services of the checkpoint. He noted that the introduced innovations in the customs service would allow to work much better and more efficiently.

«Some citizens take the work of the customs service with a certain distrust. They believe that a part of the fees bypasses the budget. We must eliminate such doubts and show the transparency of the customs service. Everything should be online here. Everyone should be able to see what kind of cargo passes, in what quantity and how it passed customs control. The new system will also reduce the time for entrepreneurs. They can quickly drive in, register their goods and, if all the rules are met, leave the point without bureaucratic systems,» the Prime Minister stated.
