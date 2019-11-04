12:09
Man rapes girl, drowns her in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek

Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on brutal murder charges.

Indictment states that the man was familiar with the deceased. He drank alcohol with the girl, then raped her several times, and drowned in the Big Chui Canal.

«During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty. According to him, he was in a park at work on the day of the murder. The deceased was sleeping on a concrete slab. When she woke up, she told about problems at home. He really knew the girl and drank alcohol with her a couple of times. The defendant stated that he and the deceased were swimming in the Big Chui Canal, but he did not know at what moment she drowned,» the indictment says.
