Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended. Press service of the city administration reported.

According to it, gas supply will be shut off in an area bounded by Yakutskaya, Intergelpo Streets, Ulakholsky, Karulsky lanes from November 5 to November 6.

The reason for the shutdown is cutting off of a section of the above ground low-pressure gas pipeline and inserting the newly mounted one. In total, 76 consumers will temporarily be left without gas.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.