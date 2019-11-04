09:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal at the World Championship (among athletes under 23 years) in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He competed in the weight category of 60 kilograms. On the way to the finals, he defeated Asgar Alizada (Azerbaijan), Arthur Petrosyan (Russia), Liguo Kao (China) and Zhora Abovyan (Ukraine). The Kyrgyzstani met with Armen Melikyan (Armenia) in the decisive battle. Melikyan had a head injury, and the judge stopped the fight several times in order the doctors could provide medical assistance to him. But the Armenian still took the 1st place.

In 2018, Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal at the World Championships among the adults.

The current World Championship was held from October 28 to November 3 in Budapest (Hungary). Kyrgyzstan won three medals. Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov won a gold medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament. Aiperi Medet kyzy won a bronze medal at the women’s wrestling competition.
link:
views: 49
Print
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019 About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
4 November, Monday
08:54
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas
08:41
Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship
3 November, Sunday
13:00
Happy people live in Kyrgyzstan, heart surgeon from Turkey Mustafa Unal believes
2 November, Saturday
16:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about fight against smuggling
16:31
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
16:22
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about amendments to Constitution
16:11
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov
16:00
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events