Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal at the World Championship (among athletes under 23 years) in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He competed in the weight category of 60 kilograms . On the way to the finals, he defeated Asgar Alizada ( Azerbaijan ), Arthur Petrosyan ( Russia ), Liguo Kao ( China ) and Zhora Abovyan ( Ukraine ). The Kyrgyzstani met with Armen Melikyan ( Armenia ) in the decisive battle. Melikyan had a head injury, and the judge stopped the fight several times in order the doctors could provide medical assistance to him. But the Armenian still took the 1st place.

In 2018, Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal at the World Championships among the adults.