Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of the leading media of the country today. Directors and editors of television channels, radio, newspapers and online media outlets were able to ask the head of state their questions. This is the second meeting in this format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov was repeatedly asked a question about Raiymbek Matraimov — the former deputy head of the Customs Service.

«As for Raiym. Everyone wanted to blame me. I know him, of course. In 2010, I was elected a governor (Osh region. — Note of 24.kg news agency). Then Beknazarov (Azimbek Beknazarov — one of the active participants of the events on April 7, when president Kurmanbek Bakiyev was overthrown in the country and the opposition came to power. — Note of 24.kg news agency) raised the issue. Then Raiym raised customs duties in Osh to 156 percent. He was appointed to the post in management. Then he was taken here (to the management of the Customs Service. — Note of 24.kg news agency). On November 24, I took the office as a head of state. On November 23, he resigned as a deputy head of the State Customs Service. But everyone continues to try to stick it to me. It is not right. He has been unemployed for two years. His brother, you know, is in Parliament (MP Iskender Matraimov. — Note of 24.kg news agency),» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

They try to stick him (Raiym) as a symbol of corruption to me. They want to pin the schemes that they have developed on me. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Give the facts. Relevant bodies will sort it out. Everyone says, but no one presents facts, evidence,» he said.