Construction of Tyup - Kegen road to begin in 2020

Construction work on Tyup — Kegen road is scheduled to begin in 2020. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is planned to rehabilitate Tyup — Kegen highway from the 39th to the 76th kilometer and about 15 kilometers of the road adjacent to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge. Work will be carried out as part of a programme on improvement of regional communications in Central Asia-3.

«In addition to the rehabilitation of the road, it is planned to purchase road maintenance equipment, increase the potential of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Abdraimov Kyrgyz Aviation College, as well as to implement a component for development of the tourism potential of Issyk-Kul region through construction of five tourist service centers and development of geoparks,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.

The project was considered and approved at a meeting of the Government Council of the Kyrgyz Republic on Fiscal and Investment Policy. The financial agreement between the Cabinet and the International Development Association (World Bank Group) was signed on July 3, 2019. On October 14, the Prime Minister signed a draft law on ratification of the financial agreement and the draft resolution of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on approval of the relevant document.
