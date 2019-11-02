14:09
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes

In the context of countering modern challenges and threats, Kyrgyzstan put forward an initiative to create an SCO body for combatting economic crimes. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev voiced the initiative at the summit of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states.

According to him, economic crimes are transnational in nature. They are closely connected with other crimes, such as drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal proceeds, and pose a serious threat to the security of states.

«In 2001, when deciding to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Kyrgyz Republic, like all members of the organization, assumed great responsibility. Our meeting is taking place in difficult conditions for the development of the world economy and the world community as a whole. We can overcome difficulties and move towards our goals only by combining our efforts. I am sure that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will become a reliable symbol of peace and stability in the world,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
