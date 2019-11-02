12:42
SCO members invited to participate in construction of trade and logistics center

The next summit of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states is taking place in Tashkent.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev proposed to participate in the construction of a trade and logistics center in the border region of the Kyrgyz Republic with China.

According to him, this project has an integrated infrastructure and a developed logistics system at the checkpoint.

«This center will be aimed at development of the transit potential, trade and economic interregional cooperation of the SCO member states. Implementation of the project will bring economic and commercial benefits to all countries,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He also noted that it was necessary to step up creation of the SCO Bank, the SCO Development Fund, as well as work in the field of joint projects in the transport and logistics sphere.

The Head of Government emphasized that the republic would actively contribute to the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.
