About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Volume of investments in fixed assets spent on construction of the general education schools amounted to 2,818.9 billion soms for nine months of 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Compared with the same period last year, the indicator grew 1.6 times. During this time, five general education schools for 2,938 students have been commissioned.

At least 296.6 million soms were allocated for construction of preschool institutions, which is 1.7 times more than in 2018. Nine pre-school educational institutions for 570 children were commissioned in Batken, Issyk-Kul, Talas and Chui regions.