907 convicts transferred to penal settlements in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 907 convicts have been transferred to penal settlements from prison colonies and pre-trial detention centers. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Up to date, Special Commission of the State Penitentiary Service received 1,413 materials and held 55 visiting sessions on changing the type of correctional institution. Including 74 people were transferred from penal settlements to the prison colonies with strict and general security regime. 314 convicts were denied their transfer due to the fact that they did not embark on the path of correction, and had a negative characteristic.

Eight convicts at the age of 18 were transferred from a juvenile correctional facility to the correctional facilities with general regime. Other 29 were transferred from penal colonies with strict regime to prison regime for malicious violations of the established procedure for serving sentences.

«If the district police officers promptly gave information about the absence of malicious violations, violation of established procedure for serving sentences by a convict-settler, the number of people transferred from penal settlements to correctional institutions with strict and general regime would be higher,» the message said.