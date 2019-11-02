12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

907 convicts transferred to penal settlements in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 907 convicts have been transferred to penal settlements from prison colonies and pre-trial detention centers. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Up to date, Special Commission of the State Penitentiary Service received 1,413 materials and held 55 visiting sessions on changing the type of correctional institution. Including 74 people were transferred from penal settlements to the prison colonies with strict and general security regime. 314 convicts were denied their transfer due to the fact that they did not embark on the path of correction, and had a negative characteristic.

Eight convicts at the age of 18 were transferred from a juvenile correctional facility to the correctional facilities with general regime. Other 29 were transferred from penal colonies with strict regime to prison regime for malicious violations of the established procedure for serving sentences.

«If the district police officers promptly gave information about the absence of malicious violations, violation of established procedure for serving sentences by a convict-settler, the number of people transferred from penal settlements to correctional institutions with strict and general regime would be higher,» the message said.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Convicts serving sentences in PRC handed over to Kyrgyzstan
At least 28 convicted abroad Kyrgyzstanis extradited since beginning of 2019
New Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan to release about 350 convicts
Number of Kyrgyzstanis wishing to serve their sentences in homeland increases
At least 1,800 Kyrgyzstanis kept in prisons abroad
State Penitentiary Service: Kyrgyzstan has almost 11,000 convicts
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for rehabilitation of convicts
All convicts undergo medical examination in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan spends 200 million soms on convicts annually
Convicted in China Kyrgyzstanis to be returned to homeland
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Director of Kyrgyzkomur Kanatbek Ashirbaev brutally beaten in Bishkek Director of Kyrgyzkomur Kanatbek Ashirbaev brutally beaten in Bishkek
Garsu Pasaulis threatens Kyrgyz government with international court Garsu Pasaulis threatens Kyrgyz government with international court
2 November, Saturday
12:36
SCO members invited to participate in construction of trade and logistics center SCO members invited to participate in construction of t...
12:16
About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
12:02
Asian Development Bank to allocate $100 mln for rehabilitation of Uch-Kurgan HES
11:48
907 convicts transferred to penal settlements in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Illegal import of metal bowls, cooking pots into Kyrgyzstan prevented