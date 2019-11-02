12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Illegal import of metal bowls, cooking pots into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggled consumer goods were detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Employees of the State Tax Service stopped a Renault truck. Consumer goods with a total weight of 6,247 kilograms illegally imported from the neighboring state were found in its cargo compartment, including metal bowls, large cooking pots, food containers. The cost of cargo is 690,050 soms.

«The driver was unable to submit any accompanying documents for the goods. The fact was registered. The materials were sent for further proceedings,» the statement says.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Kyrgyzstan
Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggling of fuel
Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
Smuggled mobile phones for 1.5 million soms detained in Osh city
Dried fruit and nuts for almost 3 mln soms detained in Osh city
Customs officers find ancient arrowhead at Manas Airport
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Director of Kyrgyzkomur Kanatbek Ashirbaev brutally beaten in Bishkek Director of Kyrgyzkomur Kanatbek Ashirbaev brutally beaten in Bishkek
Garsu Pasaulis threatens Kyrgyz government with international court Garsu Pasaulis threatens Kyrgyz government with international court
2 November, Saturday
12:36
SCO members invited to participate in construction of trade and logistics center SCO members invited to participate in construction of t...
12:16
About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
12:02
Asian Development Bank to allocate $100 mln for rehabilitation of Uch-Kurgan HES
11:48
907 convicts transferred to penal settlements in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Illegal import of metal bowls, cooking pots into Kyrgyzstan prevented