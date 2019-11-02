Illegal import of metal bowls, cooking pots into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggled consumer goods were detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Employees of the State Tax Service stopped a Renault truck. Consumer goods with a total weight of 6,247 kilograms illegally imported from the neighboring state were found in its cargo compartment, including metal bowls, large cooking pots, food containers. The cost of cargo is 690,050 soms.

«The driver was unable to submit any accompanying documents for the goods. The fact was registered. The materials were sent for further proceedings,» the statement says.