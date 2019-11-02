Population and housing census to be held in electronic format in Kyrgyzstan

Population and housing census will be held in electronic format in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The census will be held from March 23 to April 1, 2020. The National Statistical Committee will use a software product based on Survey Solutions application developed by the World Bank to transform paper questionnaires into electronic format.

The electronic platform has already been tested offline in some regions of the country. The test results showed that the processing time was reduced, the quality of the data was improved and other advantages appeared.

The city administration assures that, for security and protection of personal data of the population reasons, the application will not appear in the public domain. It will be installed from the server of the National Statistical Committee to a personal mobile phone of a census taker. Each of them will have own login and password.