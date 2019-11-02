09:35
66,100 people apply for free legal assistance

For 9 months of 2019, at least 66,181 people applied for free legal assistance. Director of the Center for Coordination of State-Guaranteed Legal Aid under the Ministry of Justice Akzhol Kalbekov told journalists.

According to him, legal assistance in the field of civil, administrative and criminal proceedings has been provided to 11,601 people. Moreover, most often, centers of free legal advice are contacted on issues related to inheritance, movable property, registration of legal entities and family issues.

As of today, there are 25 centers for provision of free legal assistance in Bishkek.
