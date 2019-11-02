09:35
Incidence of viral hepatitis A on rise in Bishkek

Increase in incidence of viral hepatitis A was registered in Bishkek. The capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

A growth of 3.9 percent was recorded for nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

At least 501 cases of the viral hepatitis A were registered, 402 cases of which — in children under 14 years old (80.2 percent).

 The Center reminds that hepatitis A is a viral infectious disease of the liver. The virus is transmitted by fecal-oral route, that is during consumption of contaminated food products. Transmission of the virus from person to person through close contact or infected things (typical for children’s groups) is also possible.

Symptoms of the disease are malaise, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, darkening of urine and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eye whites).

«In case of the first signs of the disease, you should immediately consult a doctor,» the Center said.
