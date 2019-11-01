18:20
PM of Kyrgyzstan: We have low trade performance with Afghanistan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the head of the Government of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah as a part of his working visit to Tashkent.

During the bilateral meeting, the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers expressed hope that the elections held in Afghanistan would ensure stability in the region.

«Kyrgyz-Afghan relations are developing dynamically. However, I believe that their potential is higher. At the moment, there is low trade performance between our countries. I am sure that we will be able to contribute to creation of favorable conditions for business and development of trade and economic relations,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The head of the Government noted that Kyrgyzstan supported the development of relations between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia and participation in the agreement of the region with the United States.

 The Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah noted that due to the ongoing hostilities, the countries of the region cannot use their potential in full. He added that he appreciated the efforts of the Kyrgyz government in development of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrived in Tashkent to attend the summit of the Heads of Government of the SCO member countries.
