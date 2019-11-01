Batken resident detained at Kyrgyz-Tajik border returned to homeland

Border Service of Tajikistan returned a resident of Batken region Asylbek Karimov, who was previously detained in the border area, to Kyrgyzstan. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained for violation of the border regime was returned as a result of negotiations.

According to Asylbek Karimov’s relatives, he was brought home at night.

«My brother was brutally beaten. According to him, he was also tortured,» said Asylbek Karimov’s relatives.

Recall, Asylbek Karimov went to a market in Charko (Tajikistan) on October 24 and did not return.