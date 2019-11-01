Arab Development Fund allocates $ 30 million for school construction

The Arab Development Fund has allocated $ 30 million for construction of schools in Bishkek and Sokuluk. Head of the State Architecture and Construction Agency Nurbek Abdiev announced today at a meeting of Ata Meken faction.

The leader of the faction Almambet Shykmamatov asked about unfinished schools and kindergartens in the country. It turned out that construction of 261 social facilities was frozen. Since the beginning of the 2000s, 403 buildings have fallen into the category of long-term construction projects. There is no money to complete the work.

Officials noted that a total of $ 70 million were needed to repair dilapidated schools only. One educational institution will cost $ 1 million on average.