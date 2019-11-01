Murder of taxi driver found in car’s trunk solved

Police officers solved murder of a taxi driver. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The body of 39-year-old Khusan Karimov was found in the trunk of a car parked near Manas Airport on October 23. The man reportedly had $ 10,000, the money disappeared.

A criminal case has been instituted under the Article «Murder from mercenary motives involving robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«A complex of investigative actions and operational measures was carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings in the territory of Talas, Issyk-Kul, Chui, Osh regions, Bishkek and Osh cities. Police officers detained suspects — 27-year-old B.Ch., who had previously been repeatedly convicted of theft, rape and robbery, and the 32-year-old I.A. who was also repeatedly convicted of smuggling and storage of drugs. It was found out that both of them have been serving their sentences in penal settlements since October 2018: B.Ch. — in penal settlement 38, and I.A. — in penal settlement 26. Their accomplice was also identified — 28-year-old M.A. He was also previously convicted of robbery and disorderly conduct. Investigative measures are being taken to detain him,» the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the murder occurred due to the lack of control of the administration of the penitentiary institutions over persons serving their sentences. The suspects are checked for involvement in other especially serious crimes committed on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.