SCO Heads of Government summit: Abylgaziev to meet with Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev left for Uzbekistan to attend the summit of the SCO Heads of Government. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

It is planned that the head of the Kyrgyz Government will meet with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

«The head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan will also meet with the head of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah,» the Government said.
