EFSD ready to support construction of water supply systems in Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) is ready to support a project to provide residents of the regions of Kyrgyzstan with clean water. Press service of the Eurasian Development Bank reported.

It is noted that the Fund will work on the issue of integrated participation in implementation of the Strategy for Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sewerage Systems in the Settlements of Kyrgyzstan until 2026.

It is reported that the mission of the EFSD project block visited Kyrgyzstan at the end of October. In the framework of monitoring implementation of projects in the energy sector — rehabilitation of Toktogul hydroelectric station (phase 2) and Uch-Kurgan hydroelectric station, as well as commissioning of the second hydraulic unit of Kambarata hydropower station-2 — meetings were held with the leadership of the National Energy Holding Company and Electric Stations OJSC. The parties discussed current problematic issues on the projects.

«In the framework of discussion of potential participation of the Fund in supporting state programs for the development of mortgage lending, a meeting was held with the leadership of the State Mortgage Company, joint actions for further structuring of the project were discussed. In addition, at a meeting with the leadership of the Department for Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sewerage Systems, the intention was confirmed to participate in projects for the development of drinking water supply systems. At the final meeting of the mission with participation of the leadership of the Ministry of Finance, the parties expressed satisfaction with the course of cooperation and outlined further steps to expand cooperation,» the statement said.

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) is a regional financial institution with a capital of $ 8,513 billion. It assists participating countries in overcoming the consequences of the global financial crisis, ensuring their economic stability and supporting integration processes in the region. The Eurasian Development Bank manages financial assets of the Fund.