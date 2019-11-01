National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to revoke registration of three operators of international electronic money systems. The decision was made by the management of the bank.

WOOPPAY LLP, GLOBPAY LLC and RPS Asia LLP lost their licenses. In addition, the National Bank previously revoked the license of Bars Money Limited Liability Company. This happened due to the fact that the company did not work as a payment system operator / payment organization for a year.

In recent years, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has toughened the requirements for both electronic money operators and payment systems in order to ensure security of payments made by citizens of Kyrgyzstan.