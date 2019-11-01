Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins bronze at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy won a bronze medal at the Women’s Wrestling World Championship.

She competed in the weight category of 76 kilograms. At the start, she defeated Enrica Rinaldi (Italy), then Gracelynn Dugan (Canada), and lost to Yuka Kagami (Japan) in the semifinals. In the battle for the third place, Aiperi defeated Ariunjargal Ganbat (Mongolia).

The World Championship is held in Budapest (Hungary). Athletes under 23 participate in it. Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov won a gold medal at the Freestyle Wrestling Tournament.