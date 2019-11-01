10:37
Tons of garbage, 10 km of fishing nets picked up from surface of Issyk-Kul

More than 10 kilometers of abandoned fishing nets were picked up from the surface of Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, employees of the Issyk-Kul State Nature Reserve of the state agency have cleared the fishing areas of the lake from sediments and household waste.

«More than 100 abandoned fishing nets of various sizes have been collected from the water surface, the total length exceeds 10 kilometers. In addition, the nature reserve staff cleaned up the coastal zone from garbage, household and other waste. As a result, more than 3 tons of various garbage were collected,» the State Agency noted.

According to the agency, the low price and broad availability of nets lead to the fact that fishermen do not remove them even after the end of fishing. Abandoned nets pose a danger to both fish and migratory birds and other inhabitants of the lake.

Note, the Parliament passed a bill banning synthetic nets and imposing a fine for their use in the first reading.
