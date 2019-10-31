20:47
Asia News has to pay 1 million soms to Interior Minister by court order

Asia News media outlet is to pay a million soms to the Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev. This decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. Member of SDPK Political Council Adil Turdukulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he acts as a public defender of the newspaper. Adil Turdukulov said that the court partially granted the claim of the plaintiff. Initially, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev estimated his honor and dignity at 5 million soms. The defendant intends to appeal this decision.

Recall, the police official did not like a collage and an article. Kashkar Dzhunushaliev said that the information in it was unreliable. The court obliged Asia News to publish a refutation.
