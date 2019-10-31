Accused of treason Altynbek Muraliev released from prison

Altynbek Muraliev, the son of former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Amangeldy Muraliev, accused of high treason, was transferred to a penal settlement. The State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that in connection with the humanization of the criminal law, sentence of Altynbek Muraliev was reduced.

«The convict was transferred to a penal settlement by the decision of a special commission on October 17. He is currently at home under supervision and prepares for employment. Earlier, Altynbek Muraliev was serving his sentence in prison colony No. 26 in Moldovanovka village. In February 2019, the Bishkek City Court changed his sentence and reduced his term by 15 years in prison. After that, the Supreme Court sentenced him to 10 years in prison,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The state service noted that if Altynbek Muraliev does not appear in the penal settlement for a check once a week, the commission may change his detention regime.

Altynbek Muraliev is the ex-head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Government Office, son of the former prime minister Amangeldy Muraliev. He was accused of transmitting information classified as official secrets to foreign organizations. He was detained on November 4, 2014. The court hearing was closed.