Kyrgyzstani knocked down and killed in Moscow

Body of a missing Kyrgyzstani was found in Moscow (Russia). He died from injuries as a result of a traffic accident. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Earlier, a 25-year-old native of Tash-Kumyr turned to the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation with a request for help in search for his missing 30-year-old brother. The man left work on October 18 and disappeared. He had worked in Russia in catering and services sector since 2012.

It was found out that a traffic accident occurred on October 19 near a house on Bolshaya Serpukhovskaya Street, as a result of which a pedestrian was injured. He was taken to the N.I. Pirogov City Clinical Hospital, where he died from injuries. The body of the unknown man was sent to the morgue.

Brother identified the missing man on October 29.

Relatives received the relevant documents; issue of sending the body to small homeland is being decided.
