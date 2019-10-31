Russia to increase quota for study of Kyrgyzstanis at universities

Russia may increase the quota for study of Kyrgyzstanis at its higher education institutions. The Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

He noted that the next year would be a cross-year for Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Within its framework, a number of events are planned in the cultural, scientific, economic and other fields. The parties are currently agreeing on the program.

«A forum of university rectors of the two countries was successfully held in Kyrgyzstan. I think that this line will develop. In my opinion, the number of students from Kyrgyzstan studying in Russia under quotas is small. And the cross-year should give a new incentive to expand this quota, especially since the interest in study in Russia is very high in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Mikhail Shvydkoy added that it was also planned to conduct events for exchange of students, competence development of teachers.