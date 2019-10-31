14:32
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Cold snap is expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 5-6. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains are forecasted in many areas of the Kyrgyz Republic on November 4-5, and snow — in the mountainous regions.

On November 5, rain will turn into snow at night and in the morning in Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.

Wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second.

Air temperature will drop to −5 degrees, in the afternoon — to +1 ... + 6 in Chui and Talas valleys on November 5-6; in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions at night — to 0 ... + 5 degrees, during the day — to +7 ... + 12 degrees, in mountainous areas at night — to −5 degrees, during the day +2 ... + 7 degrees Celsius.

As for agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, air temperature at night will reach −7 ...− 2 degrees, in daytime −1 ... + 4 degrees, in mountainous regions at night −9 degrees, in daytime −5 ... 0, in highlands at night −15 degrees Celsius.
