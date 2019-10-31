13:02
Riots in Koi-Tash. State commission members cannot come to consensus

Members of the State Commission on Investigation of events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 can not come to a consensus and develop an agreed draft conclusion. The commission representatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to Klara Sooronkulova, a lot of controversial issues arose, in particular, concerning the format of the conclusion, what character it should have — advisory or evaluative.

«It is because the status of the commission was not initially determined. If we give our recommendations to the authorities, then we must set the responsibility of officials. I am talking about the heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We have to find out who failed the special operation, for what reason. It’s stupid to blame everything only on Almazbek Atambayev. We cannot assess his actions or those close to him. The commission is neither an investigative body nor a court. Shifting of the functions of giving a legal assessment to Parliament is also not in our competence. Moreover, the Parliament has already said its word when it adopted a decision on depriving Atambayev of his ex-president’s status,» said Klara Sooronkulova.

She added that it was also not serious to present just a chronology of events in Koi-Tash in conclusion. «I will insist on extending the work for another week. We should not hurry. The commission’s conclusion should be as objective as possible and not be perceived as a way to put pressure on the investigation,» the ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber stressed.

Term of work of the state commission ends on November 1.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of еру Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts.
