11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Judge, investigators extort 100,000 soms in Kara-Kul

Judge of a local court and employees of the Internal Affairs Department were detained in Kara-Kul. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen turned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on October 1, 2019. He told that the police and the judge of Kara-Kul City Court extort 100,000 soms for a positive solving of the criminal case against him. At the same time, he gave a bribe of 30,000 soms for choosing a preventive measure not related to detention.

«The statement was registered under the Article 326 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was found out that the police captain of the police department of Kara-Kul acted as an intermediary and contributed to fulfillment of agreement on receiving a bribe for passing a positive sentence. The judge of Kara-Kul City Court and deputy head of the police department of Kara-Kul, police captain B.M were caught red-handed when receiving a part of the required bribe in the amount of 20,000 soms. Investigative and operational measures are being carried out,» the statement says.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Investigator, deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz placed in detention center
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe
Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1
Two financial police officers detained in Bishkek
Employees of Oktyabrsky Police Department detained with bribe
Border guards extort money from smuggler in Tokmak
Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe
Head of financial police department detained for bribe extortion
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt
31 October, Thursday
11:16
Deputy Karamushkina demands to stop persecution of Atambayev’s children Deputy Karamushkina demands to stop persecution of Atam...
11:08
Judge, investigators extort 100,000 soms in Kara-Kul
10:34
SCNS develops regulation on rehabilitation of terrorist attacks’ victims
10:20
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov - World Wrestling Champion
10:07
Negotiations of 2019 between Kyrgyzstan and Russia - intense, dynamic
30 October, Wednesday
18:01
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt