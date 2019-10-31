Judge, investigators extort 100,000 soms in Kara-Kul

Judge of a local court and employees of the Internal Affairs Department were detained in Kara-Kul. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen turned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on October 1, 2019. He told that the police and the judge of Kara-Kul City Court extort 100,000 soms for a positive solving of the criminal case against him. At the same time, he gave a bribe of 30,000 soms for choosing a preventive measure not related to detention.

«The statement was registered under the Article 326 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was found out that the police captain of the police department of Kara-Kul acted as an intermediary and contributed to fulfillment of agreement on receiving a bribe for passing a positive sentence. The judge of Kara-Kul City Court and deputy head of the police department of Kara-Kul, police captain B.M were caught red-handed when receiving a part of the required bribe in the amount of 20,000 soms. Investigative and operational measures are being carried out,» the statement says.