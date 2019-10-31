11:32
SCNS develops regulation on rehabilitation of terrorist attacks’ victims

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan developed a regulation on the social rehabilitation of persons affected by a terrorist attack. The document was submitted for public discussion.

As a background statement says, according to the current legislation, social rehabilitation is carried out at the expense of the republican budget to return the victims to normal life. It includes free legal assistance, as well as psychological, medical, vocational rehabilitation. The victims are hired, provided, if necessary, with comfortable housing and other assistance stipulated by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«However, there are precedents when citizens, who have suffered as a result of terrorist attacks, as well as persons involved in the fight against terrorism, due to the lack of normative legal regulation of the order and mechanism of social rehabilitation, cannot actually receive the assistance provided by law. Thus, their constitutional rights are violated,» the SCNS notes.

The Regulation provides for psychological, medical and vocational rehabilitation of persons affected by a terrorist attack. It specifies what kind of assistance and which department should provide.
