Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov - World Wrestling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov became the World Freestyle Wrestling Champion the day before.

Tournament among athletes under 23 is held from October 28 to November 3 in Budapest (Hungary). Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov scored five victories in a row in the weight category of 61 kg. He defeated Selehattin Sert (Turkey), Valentin Blyasetskiy (Ukraine), Daulet Tazhibay (Kazakhstan), Ryutaro Hayama (Japan) and Ravinder Ravinder (India).

This is the fifth World Wrestling Championship in 2019. Previously, tournaments were held among cadets, juniors, adults and veterans. Kyrgyzstan won at least one medal at each of them.

In the spring, Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov became the champion of Asia in the same age group.