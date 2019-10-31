Negotiations of 2019 between Kyrgyzstan and Russia - intense, dynamic

«2019 is characterized by high dynamics and intensity of negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the Russian President’s Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

«The first state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan in March 2019 showed a high level of strategic partnership based on strong traditions of historical friendship and trust. A vivid confirmation is our decision to declare 2020 the bilateral year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Your visit is timed to this event,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The Head of State stressed that the meeting would help determine further steps for holding the cross-year. He also noted that regular meetings with Russian colleagues allow to reach a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

«It is important for us to develop bilateral cooperation in all areas, which will make our relations even more exclusive. Declaring 2020 the bilateral year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia has symbolic significance before the upcoming 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Russian side is committed to the successful holding of events in the framework of the cross-year. It is important that this year to cover all areas of our cooperation,» Mikhail Shvydkoy said in his turn.

The decision to declare 2020 the cross-year of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic was made by the heads of two states as a part of the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan on March 28, 2019.