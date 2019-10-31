09:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Debt of energy sector of Kyrgyzstan reaches 103 billion soms

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered a draft resolution on the Work of Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Preparing Sectors of the Economy and Population for the Autumn-Winter Period 2019/2020.

During the discussion, the deputy Umbetaly Kydyraliev recalled that the debt of the energy sector reached 103 billion soms. «There are two key problems that are pulling the energy sector back — these are the Bishkek and Osh HPPs. About 500 million soms of subsidies are required for preparation of the heating plants for the next autumn-winter period, the cost of electricity produced at the HHPs is also very high,» said the deputy.

He called on the Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov to consider possible ways of attracting investors to unprofitable for the state areas of the energy sector.

Every year, additional load of the National Energy Holding for operation of the Bishkek and Osh HPPs, as well as the heating plants of three more cities, is more than 4 billion soms.

 Deputies also raised issues of low water level in Toktogul reservoir.

Aitmamat Nazarov noted that there were no threats. «Last year, the water level in Toktogul reservoir allowed us to export 750 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Uzbekistan, we will not export it this year. Kyrgyzstan has exported 270 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Kazakhstan in July-August. Now we get it back, 182 kilowatt hours have already been received. The Kazakh side provided 56 million soms for transit,» said Aitmamat Nazarov.

Based on the results, the deputies took note of the government’s information about the readiness for the 2019-2020 autumn-winter period. Responsibility was assigned to the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan needs urgent reforms
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges energy sector not to deceive him and people
New reform to take place in energy industry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan should become large producer of electricity in region
Energy sector’s debts to reach 106 billion soms by 2045 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz energy sector has 100 billion soms debt
Askarbek Shadiev: Over a billion dollars spent on energy sector in Kyrgyzstan
President was told about introduction of additional generating capacities
Tariffs for population lead to funds shortage in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan
Erkin Abdykalykov: There are more problems in power industry than just tariffs
Popular
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence Lawyers of ex-presidential adviser Ilmiyanov to appeal against sentence
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial
31 October, Thursday
09:33
439,602 peasant farms registered in Kyrgyzstan 439,602 peasant farms registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in Katyusha Military Song Festival
09:12
Donald Trump invites girl from Kyrgyzstan to the White House
09:02
Debt of energy sector of Kyrgyzstan reaches 103 billion soms
30 October, Wednesday
18:01
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt
17:39
Soldier dies in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
16:42
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
16:26
Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries
16:11
Convict escaped from penal settlement in Kyrgyzstan arrested in Moscow