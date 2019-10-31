Debt of energy sector of Kyrgyzstan reaches 103 billion soms

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered a draft resolution on the Work of Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Preparing Sectors of the Economy and Population for the Autumn-Winter Period 2019/2020.

During the discussion, the deputy Umbetaly Kydyraliev recalled that the debt of the energy sector reached 103 billion soms. «There are two key problems that are pulling the energy sector back — these are the Bishkek and Osh HPPs. About 500 million soms of subsidies are required for preparation of the heating plants for the next autumn-winter period, the cost of electricity produced at the HHPs is also very high,» said the deputy.

He called on the Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov to consider possible ways of attracting investors to unprofitable for the state areas of the energy sector.

Every year, additional load of the National Energy Holding for operation of the Bishkek and Osh HPPs, as well as the heating plants of three more cities, is more than 4 billion soms.

Deputies also raised issues of low water level in Toktogul reservoir.

Aitmamat Nazarov noted that there were no threats. «Last year, the water level in Toktogul reservoir allowed us to export 750 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Uzbekistan, we will not export it this year. Kyrgyzstan has exported 270 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Kazakhstan in July-August. Now we get it back, 182 kilowatt hours have already been received. The Kazakh side provided 56 million soms for transit,» said Aitmamat Nazarov.

Based on the results, the deputies took note of the government’s information about the readiness for the 2019-2020 autumn-winter period. Responsibility was assigned to the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.