Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt

Trial of the criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The process is chaired by a judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

Interrogation of the accused started today. The former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was interrogated first.

Former head of the Government Sapar Isakov did not plead guilty and claimed that he had no assets.

 «I saw that the investigation sent requests to banks. They turned over all my inner circle, relatives and even friends. It’s good that I have not got rich friends. Otherwise, their property would have been seized. If I had something, it would have long been found. This degrades my dignity,» said Sapar Isakov.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
