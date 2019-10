A soldier died in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh road. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 11.30.

«According to preliminary data, the soldier drove into the oncoming lane in order to avoid collision with another car. He crashed into a car, which was driven by another soldier. As a result, the latter died, other participant of the traffic accident is in the hospital,» the General Staff said.