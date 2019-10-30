15:33
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan accused of withdrawal of $ 11 million

Pre-trial proceedings on payment by the Government of Joomart Otorbayev of $ 11 million to Sistem Muhendislik within Ak Keme hotel case began. Lawyer Kairat Zagibaev told today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled to recover $ 11.4 million from the Government of Kyrgyzstan in 2014. And the Cabinet, headed by Joomart Otorbayev, had transferred this money, although it had no legal grounds for it.

«I believe that this was withdrawal of budget money in favor of the people against whom criminal cases were instituted. Kyrgyzstan did not conclude an agreement with ICSID on cooperation, it was not ratified by the Parliament. Therefore, we should not have implemented its decision. But the Government transferred this money, and did it without the consent of the Parliament,» said Kairat Zagibaev.

The first owners of the hotel — Malaysian investors and Ruslan Sarymsakov — turned to the prosecutor’s office and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. At the end of August, the department of the state service for Bishkek began pre-trial proceedings upon their request.
