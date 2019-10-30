Residents dissatisfied with inaction of prosecutor’s office rally in Bishkek

Bishkek residents, dissatisfied with the work of the prosecutor’s office, came to the White House. They prepared an appeal addressed to the President and the Parliament.

«We ask to consider all the facts of lawlessness on the part of the Prosecutor General’s Office. For example, it forwards complaints to those whom we complain about; it does not solve the issue of returning the common ownership of residents of apartment buildings. The supervisory body also does not solve the issue of returning illegally privatized kindergartens and other social facilities, does not take measures to return public land plots,» said Svetlana Antropova, representative of Our Rights Public Foundation.

Our foundation has been addressing on demolition of a fence of the Financial police, which blocked the sidewalk, for two years. Why can law enforcement agencies take public land illegally? Svetlana Antropova

The rally was attended by residents, who have been opposing developers for more than a year. According to Oleg Zenin, it is planned to build a nine-story house near his house.

«We live in a private development area. There is not a single multi-story building. In addition, they have a building permit in one quarter, and they build in another. According to the prosecutor’s office, there are five districts in the quarter, and therefore it is included in the development project,» Oleg Zenin said.

According to the activist, residents have been suing since 2015. There is a decision of the Supreme Court to cancel the construction permit.

«The company has not changed the purpose of the land plot. Nevertheless, they began construction. A six-watt transformer was installed in a meter from my house. It has an exclusion zone of 15 meters,» he said.

Does the developer care about it? They will build and leave, and the prosecutor’s office does not care. Oleg Zenin

Residents of the 6th microdistrict also came to the rally. They oppose construction of a multi-storey building near the Nut Grove.

«They want to build it on a site adjacent to our houses. We went to court, the prosecutor’s office recently issued an order to State Construction Department that the house was not included in the detailed plan. And that’s all. No reaction followed,» said a resident Svetlana Karakeeva.

According to her, when it became known that the townspeople were going to hold the peaceful rally, representatives of the supervisory body called and made an appointment.

«The prosecutor of Oktyabrsky district met with us and said that they would prepare a statement of claim to the court. But whether they will submit it or not, it is not yet known,» said Svetlana Karakeeva.

Members of the Parliament came out to the residents and said that experts of the Committee of the Parliament on Constitutional Law were ready to meet with them.