President of Kyrgyzstan to meet with heads of leading mass media

The President of Kyrgyzstan invited leaders of the country’s leading media to a traditional meeting.

Recall, the first frank conversation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with reporters took place in March 2018. Then the head of state, welcoming the media workers, stressed that there would be no restrictions on the topics discussed — the media representatives could ask any tricky questions.

The first dialogue with the newly elected president of the country was attended by 40 journalists. Most of the questions concerned the new leader’s vision of political processes and development of Kyrgyzstan, what he intended to do to improve the socio-economic situation and how he saw the fight against corruption. There were many questions about relationship with his former ally Almazbek Atambayev.

Many media representatives noted that Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a credit of trust. Whether he has it now will be clear during the upcoming dialogue.

Format of the second meeting will not be changed. A frank conversation between the leaders of the media and Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take place in the Congress Hall of Ala-Archa state residence on November 2.
